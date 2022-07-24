Chandigarh | Man trying to book hotel room online falls prey to fraudsters
Two persons were arrested for duping a person on pretext of booking a room in Hotel Shivalik View.
The accused have been identified as Ravi, 24, and Lokesh, 23, both hailing from Rajasthan. Complainant Jaswinder Singh Bedi said he had looked up on Google for the contact number of hotel Shivalik View. He found a mobile number and rang on it. The person on the other end asked him to share an OTP sent on his phone. When he did so, ₹28,400 was deducted from his IDFC Credit Card.
Following this, he lodged a police complaint. A team of cyber police station arrested the accused from Mathura and recovered an ATM card using which they had transferred the money.
They have been booked under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any) and 120B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code.
Police said scammers/fraudsters upload their own mobile numbers on the website of various existing essential services i.e hotels, grocery shops, wine shops, courier services etc. This way when they are contacted by the public, they manage to cheat them. It is advised to avoid looking up contact numbers for essential services on Google or social media platforms, said an official.
-
Heavy morning rain leaves Srinagar streets flooded
Heavy rains inundated the city roads and streets on Saturday morning. The rain, however, led to waterlogging at several markets including Lal Chowk. Shop owners also had a tough time reaching their businesses as most of the roadside drains overflowed. As a result, the work done by the municipal corporation to prepare for the monsoon came under question. The MeT department had predicted erratic weather in the coming few days.
-
Being forced to contribute to Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, allege J&K teachers
The Jammu and Kashmir Teachers' Forum said education authorities have asked heads of schools to necessarily collect money in the next few days, with chairperson M Rafiq Rather, adding, “There is a lot of pressure forcing teachers and students to contribute money. We have been raising tricolour all along and it has always been part and parcel of our official functions, but why is the government asking money from employees and students?”
-
Niti Aayog report: Chandigarh tops country in India Innovation Index-2021
With a score of 27.88, Chandigarh bagged the top spot among Union Territories in the India Innovation Index 2021, released by Niti Aayog recently. Chandigarh's score was also higher than the highest-placed state, Karnataka, which had a score of 18.01. It also scored better than Manipur, which with a score of 19.37 had topped in the category of North Eastern states. It focuses on education and schools as well.
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse | 15 days on, bus attendant Sheela continues to battle for life
Fifteen days after Sheela's was left critically injured in the Carmel Convent tree collapse incident, Sheela, the bus attendant, continues to battle for life at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Her teenaged children -- 18-year old daughter Jaspreet Kaur and 15-year-old son Tarandeep Singh – are left to fend for themselves. Sheela is the sole breadwinner of the family. She had slipped into coma the same day and put on ventilator support.
-
Panchkula boy dies after being hit by speeding vehicle
A 17-year-old boy from Panchkula died after a speeding vehicle coming from Pinjore side hit his younger son Amit on National Highway 7 on Saturday. Ramkishan, 45, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, said an unknown vehicle hit his younger son Amit on Saturday. Amit suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where he was declared brought dead.
