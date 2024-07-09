Chandigarh mayor left red-faced as AAP leaders oppose back-lane lighting plan

City mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, who owes allegiance to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), faced embarrassment yet again on Monday when party leaders publicly opposed civic proposals approved by him instead of addressing concerns internally. Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor supported the proposal, stating, “I believe, lighting in back lanes is important for public safety. The agenda will be discussed in the House, where councillors will take a call on it.” (HT File Photo)

Chandigarh’s former AAP president Prem Garg issued a media statement to oppose municipal corporation’s plan to install lighting in all back lanes of various sectors of Chandigarh at a cost of ₹8.19 crore, aimed at averting thefts and other illegal activities in these dark spots. The proposal will be tabled for discussion and approval in the general House meeting on Tuesday. However, upon the release of agendas to councillors and media, Garg criticised the plan.

“It is a waste of public money. Apart from the cost of electricity, we will also need crores annually on a regular basis to run and maintain this unwanted lighting system. These lanes have been without lights for the last 70 years and thefts from the back lanes have rarely happened, whereas thefts from the front doors have been very frequent, where there is good lighting,” Garg said.

The mayor, however, supported the proposal, stating, “I believe, lighting in back lanes is important for public safety. The agenda will be discussed in the House, where councillors will take a call on it.”

To bring any proposal in the House, city councillors or MC officials first draft the project proposal and then get it approved from the municipal commissioner. Commissioner then sends each proposal to the mayor, to take a call if it should be tabled in the House or not.

Speaking to HT, Garg said, “This is my personal view and as a city resident, I have complete right to oppose wrong proposals, no matter which party floats them.”

Meanwhile, Chandigarh AAP co-in-charge Dr SS Ahluwali said, “The agendas proposed by the mayor or MC are discussed and approved with a majority in the House. If any leader has any objection on any development related proposal, it can be discussed and made better, but can’t be ignored for city’s development and residents’ welfare. Also, if any leader goes against party’s policy, high command will definitely look into the matter.”

Earlier in June, the mayor had to withdraw the proposal of leasing out 32 acres of agricultural land in Chandigarh’s four villages, after councillors of AAP and Congress took a U-turn on their decision. Notably, the proposal, which was backed by Congress and AAP councillors in the House, was being objected to by BJP councillors and even AAP leader Prem Garg.

MC House to meet today

The MC House will convene for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, when several development agendas will be taken up for approval.

Besides this, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra will also present facts why UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit rejected the previous House resolution on providing free 20,000 litres of water per month per household and free parking in the market lots. The mayor had sought clarification from the commissioner.

Newly elected MP Manish Tewari will attend the meeting as an ex-officio member. It will be his first House meeting after taking oath as MP on June 24.

Tewari has already questioned the legality of Purohit’s move to reject MC House’s resolutions. “The Chandigarh administration had skipped serving a show-cause notice to the MC, as is mandated under Section 423 of the MC Act, which was invoked by the administration to set aside the resolutions. I am sure that MC house, when it meets, will take this aspect within its preview and take an appropriate view,” Tewari had said.

Besides illuminating back lanes, MC is also planning to amend terms and conditions for allotment of kiosks at Night Food Street, Sector 14, opposite PGIMER. With two of the four kiosks lying vacant at present, MC is planning to start the process of e-auction at the earliest, but with amended rules. MC will also table the agenda to strengthen the stormwater drainage system for smooth disposal of rainwater at various locations in the city.