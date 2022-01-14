Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh mayor: Must also celebrate the birth of a girl child

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur and municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra distributed gifts among the parents of girl children celebrating their first Lohri on Wednesday
Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur, along with members of the Industrial Shed Association, taking part in Lohri celebrations at Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur and municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra distributed gifts among the parents of girl children celebrating their first Lohri on Wednesday.

While adhering to Covid protocols, the Lohri gifts were distributed at the mayor’s office. Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that we should all take pride and rejoice the birth of a girl child in our families.

Kaur wished the citizens of Chandigarh a happy Lohri and hoped for their happiness and health.

Mohai admn holds district-level celebrations

The district-level “Dheeyan Di Lohri” celebration was organised by the Mohali health department at the district hospital on Wednesday. Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur lit up the ‘Lohri’ bonfire and greeted residents. Dr Kaur visited the maternity ward of the hospital and distributed gifts to newborns and their mothers.

Speaking at the event, she said that giving due respect to girls is very important. She added that due to widespread awareness, the mindset of the people is gradually changing and cases of female foeticide are decreasing. Lohri functions were also held at all government health institutions across the district.

