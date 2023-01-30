Chandigarh mayor takes stock of bio-mining project at Dadumajra landfill

Mayor Anup Gupta on Sunday visited the Dadumajra landfill to take stock of the progress of legacy waste bio-mining and land recovery.

He was accompanied by chief engineer NP Sharma and other engineers concerned. He asked the engineers to speed up the work so that it may be completed by the end of the year. He also asked the engineers concerned to make alternative arrangements for processing the legacy waste during the raining season.

The mayor and the team of engineers also inspected the work at new sanitary landfill area, which has been developed for scientific disposal of municipal solid waste.

Two vehicle thieves arrested

Chandigarh Police have arrested two alleged vehicle thieves wanted in five city theft cases. A Maruti Zen and an Alto, along with a motorcycle, a scooter, and three LEDs have been recovered from the duo. The accused have been identified as Karan Kumar of Burail and Gautam Raj of Manimajra.

Carmel Convent student bags Best Cadets award

Chandigarh Avishi Sood, a Class 9 student at Carmel Convent School, received the honour of being the best cadet across India. She was presented the Baton Award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by her Best Cadet Award on Saturday. Avishi came out victorious after appearing for a pedantic interview on January 22, where she got selected as the Best Cadet. Earlier, she was selected at the group level on December 31, 2022.

Indian Ocean in focus at PECMUN

Chandigarh The Speakers’ Association and Study Circle Club, Punjab Engineering College, conducted an intra-PECMUN for the upcoming 10th edition of Model United Nations (MUN). The agenda for the same was the Declaration of the Indian Ocean as a zone of peace. The students represented nations such as Iran, Bangladesh, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Australia, Israel, India, China, Japan, Iraq, Sudan, Russia, and Somalia. Discussions were held on the dependence of developing nations on the ocean routes to expand their trade and exports, along with calls for demilitarisation. Some students were given awards for their exceptional performance representing delegates.