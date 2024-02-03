Chandigarh mayoral polls: Congress demands action against presiding officer

The local units of the Congress party and its youth wing staged a protest outside Congress Bhawan on Friday, demanding action against the presiding officer during the Chandigarh mayoral elections on January 30. Accusing the presiding officer, Anil Masih, a BJP officer-bearer, of tampering with ballot papers during the election that led to invalidation of eight votes, the protesters held a symbolic funeral procession, terming the BJP’s misconduct in the mayoral polls “death of democracy” in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

“The alleged falsification of ballot papers has stirred a wave of discontent among those who cherish the democratic principles that form the bedrock of the nation. The protest serves as a reminder that citizens remain vigilant and unwavering in their commitment to a fair and transparent democratic system,” said Manoj Lubana, state president of Chandigarh Youth Congress, while demanding a thorough investigation.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said, “The mandate was in the favour of the INDIA alliance, but the BJP won after the presiding officer, a nominated councillor and BJP worker, declared eight votes invalid. The people of Chandigarh will never forget and forgive this.”

Mahila Congress President Deepa Dubey said the way the democracy had been crushed in the Chandigarh mayoral elections was in front of the entire country. For the sake of power, rules, law, democracy, its dignity and the Constitution were put aside, she alleged.

In the Chandigarh MC House of 35, the INDIA bloc candidate, Kuldeep Dhalor, was tipped to win after the AAP, with 13 members, and the Congress, with 7, joined hands and supported a joint nominee. But he was defeated by BJP’s Manoj Sonkar after the nominated councillor officiating the election, Anil Masih, declared eight votes invalid.

No official reason was given for the decision during the announcement of the results. Masih, later in the evening, said the eight ballot papers had some “pen marks”.