Chandigarh MC challans 64 violators for encroachments

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday challaned 64 violators during its anti-encroachment drive in various parts of the city, including Burail, in the Sector 40/41 markets, and at Bank Square, Sector 17.

At Bank Square, Sector 17, MC teams removed illegal fruit vendors and unauthorised vendors occupying public spaces and obstructing pedestrian movement. (HT Photo)

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The challans were issued against violators for causing obstruction and inconvenience in public areas. In Burail, the MC teams conducted a drive near the Motor Market and Kabari shops situated on Phirni Road. The action was initiated against illegal dumping of scrap material and unserviceable vehicles on public roads and vacant spaces.

During the drive, encroachments were removed and 22 challans were issued against violators. In another late-night enforcement drive conducted in Sector 40 and Sector 41 markets under the supervision of joint commissioner Himanshu Gupta, the enforcement teams cleared market corridors and removed goods and articles placed illegally outside shops. A total of 27 challans were issued during the operation against shopkeepers found violating civic norms.

Similarly, at Bank Square, Sector 17, MC teams removed illegal fruit vendors and unauthorised vendors occupying public spaces and obstructing pedestrian movement. During the drive, 15 challans were issued against violators.

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{{^usCountry}} Toilet attendant sacked for corridor encroachment in Sector-18 market {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toilet attendant sacked for corridor encroachment in Sector-18 market {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Acting promptly on a complaint raised by a Sector 18-D resident during a ‘Janta Darbar’ conducted by UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the Chandigarh MC took immediate action to resolve the issue at the Sector 18-D market public toilet block and terminated the services of the attendants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting promptly on a complaint raised by a Sector 18-D resident during a ‘Janta Darbar’ conducted by UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the Chandigarh MC took immediate action to resolve the issue at the Sector 18-D market public toilet block and terminated the services of the attendants. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora inspected the toilet block. During the inspection, it was found that the outsourced toilet attendant had illegally occupied the corridor area of the public toilet block and was residing with his family over there, thereby encroaching upon public space and causing inconvenience to visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MC chief engineer Sanjay Arora inspected the toilet block. During the inspection, it was found that the outsourced toilet attendant had illegally occupied the corridor area of the public toilet block and was residing with his family over there, thereby encroaching upon public space and causing inconvenience to visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking serious note, the MC team immediately terminated the services of the outsourced attendant and got the encroached public space vacated on the spot. Arora also directed officials to conduct thorough inspections of public toilet blocks across the city to identify and remove any kind of encroachments or unauthorised occupation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking serious note, the MC team immediately terminated the services of the outsourced attendant and got the encroached public space vacated on the spot. Arora also directed officials to conduct thorough inspections of public toilet blocks across the city to identify and remove any kind of encroachments or unauthorised occupation. {{/usCountry}}

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