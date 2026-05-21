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Chandigarh MC challans 64 violators for encroachments

The challans were issued against violators for causing obstruction and inconvenience in public areas; in Burail, the MC teams conducted a drive near the Motor Market and Kabari shops situated on Phirni Road

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday challaned 64 violators during its anti-encroachment drive in various parts of the city, including Burail, in the Sector 40/41 markets, and at Bank Square, Sector 17.

At Bank Square, Sector 17, MC teams removed illegal fruit vendors and unauthorised vendors occupying public spaces and obstructing pedestrian movement. (HT Photo)

The challans were issued against violators for causing obstruction and inconvenience in public areas. In Burail, the MC teams conducted a drive near the Motor Market and Kabari shops situated on Phirni Road. The action was initiated against illegal dumping of scrap material and unserviceable vehicles on public roads and vacant spaces.

During the drive, encroachments were removed and 22 challans were issued against violators. In another late-night enforcement drive conducted in Sector 40 and Sector 41 markets under the supervision of joint commissioner Himanshu Gupta, the enforcement teams cleared market corridors and removed goods and articles placed illegally outside shops. A total of 27 challans were issued during the operation against shopkeepers found violating civic norms.

Similarly, at Bank Square, Sector 17, MC teams removed illegal fruit vendors and unauthorised vendors occupying public spaces and obstructing pedestrian movement. During the drive, 15 challans were issued against violators.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC challans 64 violators for encroachments
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC challans 64 violators for encroachments
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