Chandigarh MC declares winners ahead of Rose Festival

As the city gears up for the three-day 53rd Rose Festival, set to begin on February 21, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday announced the winners of its flower and garden competition, and adjudged the best-maintained parks across different categories. For neighbourhood parks maintained by RWAs under MoU in Chandigarh Housing Board complex and government Houses, the Society for Development and Maintenance of Park Number 1 of Sector 41-A got first prize. (HT File Photo)

In the neighbourhood park category (maintained by RWAs under MoU, excluding parks in Chandigarh Housing Board complex and government houses), the Eco Green Environment Society, Sector 18-D, won the first prize while Resident Welfare Society, Sector 37-A, was adjudged second. The third prize was awarded to the House Owners Welfare Association, Sector 34.

For neighbourhood parks maintained by RWAs under MoU in Chandigarh Housing Board complex and government Houses, the Society for Development and Maintenance of Park Number 1 of Sector 41-A got first prize. Public Welfare Association of Sector 41-A got second prize. Resident Welfare Forum, Category-I, Sector 51-A and Public Welfare Association Sector 41-A got third position.

In the best internal park category (maintained by group housing societies in Chandigarh), The New Light Cooperative House Building (First) Society Ltd, Sector 51-B, got first prize and The Ajanta Society Ltd, Sector 51-D, got second prize.