Chandigarh MC elections: AAP manifesto ‘guarantees’ free, 24x7 water supply, no new taxes

Ahead of its first municipal corporation (MC) elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced its manifesto called “AAP Guarantees”.

A host of freebies and mohalla clinics will be on offer if AAP is elected to power, stated AAP state in-charge and MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh while releasing the manifesto.

Addressing the media, Singh said, “On the lines of Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi, we have included all important facilities in our manifesto, including free and 24-hour clean water supply and free Wi-Fi hotspots.”

No new taxes will be imposed and increased taxes will be withdrawn, states the AAP’s manifesto.

“Street lights will be installed at dark-spots, CCTV cameras will be installed at different places to make the city safe and the roads will be made pothole free,” said Singh.

‘Will win all seats’

Along with this, mohalla clinics will be set up in every sector where people can get free treatment. Singh claimed that this time AAP will make its mayor after winning all the seats in the upcoming MC elections.

Last month, AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had given the go ahead for the party to contest from all 35 wards in Chandigarh. The AAP had entered the Chandigarh electoral scene in 2014 with a strong performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

After losing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP’s ranks had depleted, but in recent months, a slew of new joinings have taken place, particularly from former Congress leaders and workers; the most prominent being former city Congress chief and former mayor Pardeep Chhabra.

“A more detailed manifesto will be released closer to the MC elections,” said Chhabra.

To boost its chances in the MC elections, the party has brought back former MP Harmohan Dhawan to active campaigning. Dhawa, who was present during the launch of the manifesto, was politically dormant for nearly two years.

Membership drive started

The party also kick-started its membership drive from Sector 27. Singh and other party leaders including co-in-charge of Chandigarh AAP Pradeep Chhabra, convener Prem Garg and president of election campaign committee Chandramukhi Sharma, went door-to-door in Sector 27 and enrolled new members.

Singh said, “We have resolved to reach out to lakhs of people in the city by running a membership drive.”