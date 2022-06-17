Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC embarks on ambitious pan-city tertiary water coverage plan
Chandigarh MC embarks on ambitious pan-city tertiary water coverage plan

Aiming to conserve potable and ground water, Chandigarh MC plans to supply recycled water to all sectors, villages and industrial areas for irrigation of lawns, parks and fields, as well as to the Sector-42 lake, through an 89-crore project
Under the comprehensive City Water Action Plan, the Chandigarh municipal corporation will be doubling the recycled water supply in the city at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89 crore. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByMunieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh

Within a couple of years, over 1,700 acres of green spaces in Chandigarh’s sectors, villages and industrial areas, and even artificial lake in Sector 42 will be supplied tertiary treated water for irrigation purposes.

Under the comprehensive City Water Action Plan (CWAP), the Chandigarh municipal corporation will be doubling the recycled water supply in the city at a cost of 89 crore. To be implemented in two phases, it is estimated to take two years. Providing tertiary water for agriculture and related activities is one of the major objectives of the project to reduce dependence on ground and potable water.

Notably, under CWAP, MC also plans to provide 24x7 water supply to 13 villages as part of the pan-city 24x7 water supply project and strengthen the city’s existing sewerage system.

The UT administration has already given its go-ahead to the project, to be funded under the Atal Mission For Rejuvenation And Urban Transformation (AMRUT). MC has now submitted the project proposal with the Union government for the final nod. It is expected to be passed/evaluated in this month’s apex committee meeting.

Under CWAP, Chandigarh MC also plans to provide 24x7 water supply to 13 villages as part of the pan-city 24x7 water supply project and strengthen the city’s existing sewerage system. (HT)
“Conservation of water and usage of recycled water is an important component of AMRUT 2.0. So, MC will be using the funds available under it to take tertiary water to every part of the city, including the recently merged villages, left out sectors and institutions, along with augmentation of storage capacity at an estimated cost of 89 crore,” said a senior MC official.

“MC has finalised the terms of reference for onboarding the project management unit for AMRUT 2.0, which should be completed by mid-July after due tendering process. The project’s execution should start within the next six months,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, adding that while designing the project proposals, MC had tried to anticipate the city’s needs for the next 25 years.

The civic body had started laying tertiary water pipelines in 1990, and initially covered Sectors 1 to 12 and Sector 16. Currently, almost 80% of the sectors have been covered and the remaining will get tertiary water through CWAP.

Under the Water Bylaws 2015, MC made tertiary water connections mandatory for all houses sized 500 square yards and above. However, the supply still hasn’t been extended to all eligible houses, even though owners have been paying the charges. While around 7,000 houses are eligible for tertiary water connection, only around 2,000 have been covered.

