Chandigarh MC: Five nominations filed for election to F&CC

The five members who will be elected to the finance and contract committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation (MC) is a foregone conclusion now, with as many candidates filing their nominations here on Wednesday
Two candidates each have filed their nominations from BJP and AAP and one from Congress for election to the F&CC of the Chandigarh MC. (HT File)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

From Aam Aadmi Party, Taruna Mehta and Jasbir Singh; from BJP, Maheshinder Singh Sidhu and Saurabh Joshi; and from Congress, Gurbax Rawat filed their nominations.

The results will be formally declared on January 24, when election is scheduled.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 20, 2022
