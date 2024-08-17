Chandigarh MC honours Yoga Abhyas Sansthan guru

The celebrations of the 78th Independence Day by the Chandigarh municipal corporation brought recognition to the yoga guru of the Yoga Abhyas Sansthan, Seema Kapil Sethi, for the services rendered by her for the promotion and propagation of yoga in the city, which include free classes from 5.30 am to 7am everyday at Sukhna Lake (Boating Point), free meditation-yoga classes for senior citizens, and consultations and counselling sessions for depressed people, etc. The Chandigarh administration honoured Seema Kapil Sethi, yoga guru of the Yoga Abhyas Sansthan, during the Independence Day function. (HT Photo)

Seeing her efforts, the Chandigarh administration honoured her in a government function.

Sethi stated that the main objective of Yoga Abhyas Sansthan is to maintain the health of the city residents by connecting them with yoga and meditation, which helps in motivating the senior and retired citizens to live a happy life. She added that while yoga is practised for six days a week, on Sunday, during the fun class, yogis are taken on outdoor tours to popular places like Sukhna Jungle, Siswan Dam, and Kasauli to closely observe and feel nature.

Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar praised the efforts undertaken by Sethi to promote the good health of city residents without any medicines. He also assured to provide her with the necessary help to continue her initiatives.