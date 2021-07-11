Chandigarh MC House to meet on July 15 to finalise waste plant technology

A special MC general House meeting has been scheduled for July 15 to finalise the technology for upgrading the solid waste processing plant.

The development comes a day after UT adviser Dharam Pal asked the MC to speed up the process.

For nearly a year now, the civic body has been debating over the issue, even as most of the city’s solid dry waste is being dumped unprocessed at the Dadumajra dumping site.

Technology like plasma and waste to energy will be considered by the MC House. After a decision on the technology, tender will be floated and the eligible firm will be given the work. The firm will install latest machinery and be responsible for operating and running the plant.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma had earlier fixed July as the deadline for floating of tenders and August for allocation of work .