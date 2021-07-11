Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC House to meet on July 15 to finalise waste plant technology
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC House to meet on July 15 to finalise waste plant technology

Technology like plasma and waste to energy will be considered by the MC House; After a decision on the technology, tender will be floated and the eligible firm will be given the work
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:30 AM IST
For nearly a year now, the civic body has been debating over the issue, even as most of the city’s solid dry waste is being dumped unprocessed at the Dadumajra dumping site. (HT File Photo)

A special MC general House meeting has been scheduled for July 15 to finalise the technology for upgrading the solid waste processing plant.

The development comes a day after UT adviser Dharam Pal asked the MC to speed up the process.

For nearly a year now, the civic body has been debating over the issue, even as most of the city’s solid dry waste is being dumped unprocessed at the Dadumajra dumping site.

Technology like plasma and waste to energy will be considered by the MC House. After a decision on the technology, tender will be floated and the eligible firm will be given the work. The firm will install latest machinery and be responsible for operating and running the plant.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma had earlier fixed July as the deadline for floating of tenders and August for allocation of work .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP