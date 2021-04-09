Chandigarh MC launches new e-office application

In another digital push, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday launched a new e-office application. The new digital gateway will help cut internal office procedures which were so far based on manual handling of files and paper movement.

Chandigarh mayor Ravi Kant Sharma launched the e-office application here at the command and control centre of MCC building, Sector 17, Chandigarh, in the presence of senior officers and MC officials concerned.

The new e-office model developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will not just help the civic body streamline internal operations, but also enhance the ease of tracking project files. It aims to improve governance by automating the internal processes of handling files and taking decisions within the MCC.

All the wings of civic body are likely to use the new application making MCC one of the largest government departments in Chandigarh to automate its internal office procedures. The e-office application’s main module — eFile — enables online file related work, from receiving and marking dak, operating a file, preparing a draft letter, its approval/signature to dispatch of the signed letter.

The mayor said that the new technology will bring more transparency, accountability, while speeding up the decision making process. In the present context, the new system will also help in avoiding situation arising due to Covid-19 as it is based on a contactless model thereby preventing any possible transmission of virus.