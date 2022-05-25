Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh MC marks its Foundation Day

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur was the chief guest at the event, while MC commissioner Anindita Mitra was the guest of honour at Chandigarh MC's Foundation Day celebrations
Employees performing at Chandigarh MC’s Foundation Day celebrations. (HT Photo;s)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday marked its Foundation Day at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur was the chief guest at the event, while MC commissioner Anindita Mitra was the guest of honour during the cultural programme organised by the civic body employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the MC’s role and responsibilities has increased manifold since its inception in 1994. She also paid homage to Kamla Sharma, the first mayor for the House elected in 1996.

Mitra, meanwhile, thanked the mayor, councillors, officers and MC employees for organising the event, which saw employees perform bhangra, giddha and a skit on ‘swachhta’.

