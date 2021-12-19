Chandigarh MC polls: AAP not a ‘jumla’ party, it delivers on promises: Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who was campaigning for the upcoming elections of municipal corporation in Chandigarh on Saturday, said that the AAP is not a ‘jumla’ party and it delivers on its promises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was speaking at a rally at the rehabilitation colony in Dhanas where he said that the day AAP wins here, the party will make sure that residents here will get 24x7 water supply and 20,000 litre free water every month. Rehabilitation colony in Dhanas and Sarangpur village are ward number 15 of Chandigarh MC.

He said that people know that AAP does not lie. “If we say that we will provide better facilities to you, then we deliver on it. You can see in Delhi how we are providing better education to children. The party will also establish mohalla clinics here like we did in Delhi,” he added.

“The AAP will serve the people in this ward. The party will ensure proper sanitation and development of the colony,” he said while appealing people to vote in favour of AAP’s candidate in the ward.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh took a jibe at both the Congress and the BJP over the Chandigarh’s poor show in recent swachh rankings. “Both the parties are responsible for the decline of Chandigarh in swachh rankings. The AAP will make sure that the city reaches to the number one spot in cleanliness, if it is given a chance,” he said.

Singh said, “While the BJP government is hiking the prices, AAP provides free education, electricity, healthcare facilities, and public transport for females in Delhi.”

Speaking about the promise made by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal that ₹1,000 would be given to women per month if his party comes to power in Punjab, Singh said, “We have a dream to extend this to people across the country.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 19 C has extended its support to AAP candidate Omkar Singh Aulakh.

Aulakh is the nominee from ward number 11, which comprises sectors 18, 19 and 21. RWA held a public gathering at a park near the local police station to show its support to the candidate.

Former Union minister and senior AAP leader Harmohan Dhawan also reached the venue.