Chandigarh MC polls: AAP promises free water, electricity in city

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised to speed up works for public welfare through good governance in Chandigarh after winning the civic body elections. AAP also promised to beautify all the wards, especially rural areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While addressing a press conference at the Press Club on Saturday, senior AAP leader and MP Shushil Gupta said that just like Delhi, AAP will provide 24X7 electricity, water, and free health services to everyone in Chandigarh.

He was accompanied by member of Parliament ND Gupta and AAP Chandigarh president Prem Garg.

Instead of putting a hefty tax on the public, he further said that world-class schools and hospitals will be made in the city. “Parking is the major problem in the city. When AAP comes into power in MC, proper parking arrangements will be made not only in the markets, but also in residential areas,” said Gupta.

Gupta added that AAP has introduced politics of good governance and work in Delhi by freeing the people from the clutches of corruption-free nepotism. He further said that the AAP government has brought a new model of education system in Delhi, by which students will not only be eligible to get jobs but also become job givers. Gupta said that the Chandigarh MC is at the peak of poverty, while the budget of Delhi government is going into additional savings every year through the politics of good governance. He appealed to the people to make the AAP win by casting their votes for convenient and comprehensive arrangements in Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}