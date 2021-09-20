Chandigarh MC polls: Bansal calls upon residents to end BJP rule in city

Sounding the poll bugle for the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections, former Union minister Pawan Bansal called upon residents of the city to end the BJP’s rule and bring Congress to power. “The Chandigarh MC polls is a chance for the general public to give a befitting reply to the central government’s oppressive and anti-public policies,” he said.

Bansal was addressing a Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTCC) program on ‘’Housing Societies Pe Charcha” in Sector 49 here on Sunday. Talking about housing societies, Bansal said, “We are well aware of the problems being faced by residents. The Chandigarh MC has been in a paralysed state since BJP came to power, with no public welfare policies and plans in sight.”

“The idea of setting up cooperative societies in Chandigarh was planned to settle the working class in the city, who put their hard-earned money into buying flats in societies. However, exorbitant rates of conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold were a big jolt to residents,” Bansal said.

“After coming to power, Congress will work to resolve the residents’ problems on priority, along with ensuring the repair and maintenance of internal roads in societies by MC itself,” he maintained.

Subash Chawla, city congress chief, said, “We have formed a team to chalk out the problems faced by society’s residents. We will make a comprehensive plan to solve them after coming to power.”