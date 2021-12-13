Chandigarh MC polls: Congress writes to poll body over EVMs

The Congress has demanded that the EVMs to be used in MC elections be kept in the warehouse under proper security and surveillance and be removed from there only 2-3 days prior to holding of elections for the purpose of their distribution to all the Returning Officers at their respective strong rooms.

This was stated by Subhash Chawla, Chandigarh Congress president, in a letter to the State Election Commission.

“We have been informed that the distribution of EVMs to all the returning officers at their respective strong rooms will be done on December 12 and 13 for which the warehouse situated at basement of municipal corporation building, Sector 17 E, Chandigarh will be opened,” stated Chawla.

In this regard, “It is hereby stated that Indian National Congress strongly objects to the early opening of the warehouse, where EVMs are presently kept,” said Chawla.