Chandigarh MC polls: Political slugfest ensues over decision to not use VVPAT

A political slugfest has started over the state election commission (SEC) decision to not use voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) along with the electronic voting machines (EVM) in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections.

VVPAT are intended to be an independent verification system for voting machines, designed to allow voters to verify that their vote was cast correctly.

The Chandigarh Congress has fired a letter to the SEC and a party’s delegation also met the SEC officials here on Monday complaining about the non-use of VVPAT. In the letter, Subhash Chawla, president, Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee, said, “Denial of use of VVPAT machines with EVM and also the proposed use of outdated M-2 EVMs for voting on December 24 is causing anxiety among the Chandigarh voters.”

“SEC allowed the use of VVPAT in local body elections in West Bengal, scheduled for December 19 but surprisingly ordered the use of EVMs without VVPAT here. We have demanded that VVPAT must be used with the EVM to ensure free and fair elections.”

AAP convener in Chandigarh, Prem Garg, said, “VVPAT should be used in elections. The SEC should also ensure there is no favouritism in its conduct and total transparency.”

BJP meanwhile, termed the Congress’ letter as admission of its “defeat in the MC election”, and asked the Congress to let the “independent constitutional body (SEC)” do its work.

BJP state president Arun Sood said, “All these baseless allegations only show that the Congress has accepted defeat in the MC polls even before a single vote has been cast. EVM and election commission are all right when the Congress wins but when BJP wins, it is the fault of EVM and election commission. Congress has nothing to show for its 15-year rule in the city; so now, it is indulging in such shameful tactics.”

Stating that Congress can evaluate, examine and inspect the machines, Sood, said, “The election commission allows all parties to check machines thoroughly. If the Congress has doubts it can take its experts and get the machines examined.”

On the demand of VVPAT with EVM, Sood, said, “It is for the election commission to decide. BJP goes by the election commission directions and doesn’t interfere in its working.”

Confirming that VVPAT will not be used with the EVMs, K Bhandari, officer on special duty (OSD) to the state election commissioner, said, “The decision not to use the VVPAT was taken in a meeting of state election commissions in 2019. In the MC bypoll recently held in Delhi, VVPAT was not used.”

