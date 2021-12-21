Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC polls: Tiwari trains guns at Kejriwal, roots for BJP candidates
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC polls: Tiwari trains guns at Kejriwal, roots for BJP candidates

Delhi member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari said on Monday that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is that politician who converted hundreds of lies into one truth, making people believe him; Tiwari was canvassing for BJP candidates in the city for the second time this week, ahead of the upcoming Chandigarh MC elections
BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari during a press conference at the party office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 04:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

“Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is that politician who converted hundreds of lies into one truth, making people believe him,” Delhi member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari said on Monday.

Tiwari was canvassing for BJP candidates in the city for the second time this week, ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections on December 24.

Tiwari campaigned for Dalip Sharma (ward no. 3) at Bapu Dham colony, Davesh Moudgil (ward no. 4) at Faidan village, Rashi Bhasin (ward no. 10) in Sector 29, Kanwaljit Singh Rana (ward no. 33) at Burail, Ravinder Pathania (ward no. 29) in Sector 56 and Bharat Kumar ( ward no. 31) in Kajheri.

While briefing a press conference, Tiwari brought up Kejriwal’s claims to end the mountains of Garbage in Dadumajra, and said, “Kejriwal should first clear the massive piles of garbage at the Gateway of Delhi. The AAP government is accused of embezzling 60,000 crore from the Delhi Jal Board. Due to the promptness of the BJP, the 13,000 crore scam regarding the construction of a hospital was exposed even before its conclusion.”

RELATED STORIES

“AAP, which has promised free water in Chandigarh, is selling water at manifold rates through marking slabs in Delhi, while 80% people are paying three times more electricity bill. He should detail how many electric buses are running in Delhi in his tenure,” Tiwari said, adding that “mohalla clinic” was a big flop during his reign, and health services in Delhi are completely poor.

Tiwari also brought up the Delhi CM stopping pensions in Delhi, while appreciating the increase in old age and other pensions in BJP’s manifesto.

SAD candidate returns to BJP

The election campaign of BJP candidate and mayor Ravikant Sharma, who is contesting from ward number 17, got a boost when Kulmeet Singh Sodhi, the party candidate contesting from this ward on Akali Dal ticket, withdrew his name in support of BJP.

Sodhi, who was in BJP earlier as well, returned to the Saffron Party with the efforts of former BJP state president Sanjay Tandon. He said the interests of all sections have been kept in mind in the manifesto released recently by the BJP, which prompted his return. Speaking on the occasion, Tandon said that the BJP is marching towards victory by becoming stronger in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP