Chandigarh MC proposes hike in four-wheeler parking rates

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Jul 23, 2023 04:04 AM IST

With the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) finally set to table the Smart Parking project before the General House, it has proposed a minimum 42% hike in parking rates for four-wheelers.

As per the proposal, parking for non-commercial and non-electric four-wheelers as well as commercial three-wheelers in MC’s paid parking lots will be free for the first 10 minutes. But a 20 fee, up from current 14, will be levied for vehicles parked for 11 minutes to four hours. (HT File Photo)

The meeting, scheduled on July 25, will also see the House taking up the proposal for free parking for two-wheelers and electric vehicles in MC’s 89 parking lots.

Currently, the civic body charges 7 for two-wheelers and 14 for four-wheelers.

As per the proposal, parking for non-commercial and non-electric four-wheelers as well as commercial three-wheelers in MC’s paid parking lots will be free for the first 10 minutes. But a 20 fee, up from current 14, will be levied for vehicles parked for 11 minutes to four hours. If the vehicle remains parked beyond four hours, an additional charge will be imposed (see box).

However, the civic body is also proposing a day pass for multiple entries up to 12 hours, at a cost of 50. Notably, around 50% vehicles arriving at the city’s parking lots leave in less than two hours.

Similarly, MC has also proposed to increase the parking rates near Elante Mall, Fun Republic and Piccadily Mall.

Prices for commercial four-wheelers, including taxis and cabs, as well as mini buses, jeeps, tourist buses, heavy and light commercial vehicles, trucks and others will be different.

Also, as per the proposal, all types of two-wheelers, including electric vehicles, will be exempted from parking fee. The electric four-wheelers will also be exempted up to March 31, 2027, and thereafter prevailing fees will be applicable.

An additional 5 will be levied if payment is made through cash in case of non-commercial vehicles and 10 in case of commercial vehicles. MC has also proposed an increase of 10 in every slab after every three financial years for all categories of vehicles, except for monthly purposes.

After the approval of the House, a tender will be floated to hire an agency to run the Smart Parking lots.

