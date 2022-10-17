Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh MC reclaims prime land worth 10 crore in Dadumajra village

Published on Oct 17, 2022 03:02 AM IST

Estimated to be worth ₹10 crore, the land belonged to the erstwhile Dadumajra gram panchayat before the village came under MC’s purview in 2018

MC has fenced the land and installed a board announcing that it belongs to the Chandigarh municipal corporation. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation on Sunday took possession of prime land measuring 14 kanals and 16 marla at Dadumajra village.

Estimated to be worth 10 crore, the land belonged to the erstwhile gram panchayat before the village came under MC’s purview in 2018.

Located on the Dadumajra-Togan road, it was under illegal occupation of junk dealers for several decades and was being used for dumping of damaged vehicles.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said in 2018, after various panchayats were merged with MC, all their properties were vested in the civic body. “Accordingly, the gram panchayat land in Dadumajra was mutated in favour of MC by the UT revenue department. On Sunday, an MC team took possession of this prime land and fenced all the area after removing the temporary encroachments,” she said.

The MC team, including the engineering wing and estate branch, also installed a board on the land announcing that it belongs to the Chandigarh MC.

The civic body is also in process of taking possession of other gram panchayat lands in Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Lahora, Kaimbwala and Hallomajra.

