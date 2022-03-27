Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC’s finance committee to discuss changes in fines under pet dog bylaws at meeting tomorrow
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC’s finance committee to discuss changes in fines under pet dog bylaws at meeting tomorrow

The finance and contract committee of Chandigarh municipal corporation will on Monday discuss changes in fine under Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Amendment Bye-Laws 2020
The fines are to be revised regarding maintenance charges for the seized pet dogs and in some other categories.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The finance and contract committee of Chandigarh municipal corporation will on Monday discuss changes in fine under Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Amendment Bye-Laws 2020.

The fines are to be revised regarding maintenance charges for the seized pet dogs and in some other categories. The committee will also fix rates for disposal of construction waste under Chandigarh Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy.

Other agenda items listed are purchase of two dog vans for animal birth control programme, improvement of property tax system and discussion on adoption of Chandigarh administration decision about disposal of properties-- commercial, industrial and nursing home sites on free hold instead of leasehold basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP