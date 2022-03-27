Chandigarh MC’s finance committee to discuss changes in fines under pet dog bylaws at meeting tomorrow

The finance and contract committee of Chandigarh municipal corporation will on Monday discuss changes in fine under Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Amendment Bye-Laws 2020.

The fines are to be revised regarding maintenance charges for the seized pet dogs and in some other categories. The committee will also fix rates for disposal of construction waste under Chandigarh Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other agenda items listed are purchase of two dog vans for animal birth control programme, improvement of property tax system and discussion on adoption of Chandigarh administration decision about disposal of properties-- commercial, industrial and nursing home sites on free hold instead of leasehold basis.