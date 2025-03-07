Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh MC takes 6 cr from pension fund to pay Kajauli waterworks’ power bill

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 07, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Senior accounts branch officer Samar Singh said the funds were temporarily diverted to pay the Kajauli Waterworks bill and assured that the amount would be replenished once the grant-in-aid is received next month

Facing a severe financial crunch, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) withdrew 6 crore from its employees’ pension fund on Thursday to settle pending electricity bills for the Kajauli Waterworks. This move, aimed at avoiding an 11 lakh penalty for late payment, has intensified concerns about the civic body’s precarious financial state.

The Chandigarh MC is burdened with escalating liabilities, including outstanding bills and committed payments totaling at least <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. (HT File Photo)
The Chandigarh MC is burdened with escalating liabilities, including outstanding bills and committed payments totaling at least 100 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. (HT File Photo)

The MC is burdened with escalating liabilities, including outstanding bills and committed payments totaling at least 100 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. Salaries for regular and outsourced staff for February and March, contractor payments, and electricity bills remain unpaid as the corporation struggles to generate adequate revenue.

While the MC is actively pursuing the recovery of pending property tax dues and exploring internal revenue generation, it continues to rely heavily on additional grants from the UT administration to meet its financial obligations.

Senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty voiced strong objections to the pension fund withdrawal and held discussions with senior accounts branch officer Samar Singh. Samar Singh explained that the funds were temporarily diverted to pay the Kajauli Waterworks bill and assured that the amount would be replenished once the grant-in-aid is received next month.

However, Bunty criticised the decision, asserting that the payment should be the responsibility of the UT administration, not the civic body. “The MC is responsible for maintenance and services, not for such payments of waterworks. The Chandigarh administration is placing undue financial pressure on us, making the MC financially weak,” he stated.

Bunty also highlighted that the UT administration has shifted the burden of streetlight bills—previously covered by them—onto the MC, further depleting its resources. “The administration wants to suppress the MC and push it towards bankruptcy. This is unacceptable and condemnable,” he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On