Chandigarh MC to carry out to fresh census to deal with stray dog menace

With the stray dog menace becoming a major problem across Chandigarh, the municipal corporation (MC) is set to conduct a fresh census of stray dog population.

Taking a fresh and comprehensive view of the problem,Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Without a latest census, it is very difficult to effectively monitor dog sterilisation being carried out in the city. When we don’t know how many stray dogs are in the city how can we know how many stray dogs have to be sterilised,” said Mitra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To make the census more effective and humane, Chandigarh MC will opt for non-invasive techniques for the census. “We are exploring different non-invasive method of counting the animals.” Currently, invasive method is generally used wherein ears or other parts of the animals being counted are physically tagged.

The last census was done in 2019, which had shown an increase in stray dog population by 65% within seven years from 2012. While the number of stray dogs stood at 7,847 in the census conducted in 2012, it reached 12,900 in 2019.

Before the last census, even the Punjab and Haryana high court had ordered a fresh survey of stray dogs in Chandigarh in August 2018.

The increase in stray dog population had put a question mark over Chandigarh MC’s sterilisation efforts, which had started in 2015. This is despite, the MC claims of sterilising more than 20,000 dogs since 2015.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similar questions are being raised over Chandigarh MC’s efforts at present too as city residents face increasing number of dog bite cases. Last year, around 28 dog-bite cases per day were reported in the city. A total of 10,558 persons were bitten by dogs last year.

Resident welfare associations have raised their doubts over the number of the sterilisation being carried out by the Chandigarh MC. They have repeatedly demanded getting them involved in the sterilisation process.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 38, said, “Whenever the Chandigarh MC conducts the sterilisation drive in a sector, it should inform the residents about it so that they can also give their inputs as to which areas are most effected. This will also give confidence to residents that the drive is being carried out properly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}