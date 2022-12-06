24x7 water supply project: Chandigarh MC to ink final pact with French govt on Dec 16

The final project agreement for Chandigarh’s ambitious 24x7 water supply project will be signed between the municipal corporation and French government’s Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) on December 16, paving the way for the project’s long-awaited execution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Conceived nearly seven years ago, the project has a financial outlay of ₹512 crore and is expected to be completed by 2028.

Earlier, on September 14, the credit facility agreement (CFA) for the project was signed between the Union department of economic affairs and the French agency in New Delhi.

AFD has sanctioned ₹412 crore for the project in the form of loan, which is to be repaid in 15 years. In addition to it, the European Union will also be giving a grant of ₹100 crore for the project.

The UT administration had signed a memorandum of undertaking (MoU) with AFD in 2016, wherein AFD had agreed to support Chandigarh’s water supply, sanitation and waste management, among other sectors. Subsequently, the ₹412-crore loan was sanctioned on December 16, 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on November 14 last year had laid the foundation stone of the pilot project for Manimajra.

Tenders to be floated in January

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “After the signing of the agreement on December 16, we will be floating the tenders in January for inviting an agency to execute the project. The agency has to complete the project in five years.”

She said the supply will be within the existing resources only and with the implementation of the project, all tubewells will be phased out.

How the project will help

The project aims to avoid wastage of water by minimising storage of water by the public through 24x7 continuous high-pressure supply. Other objectives include water resource augmentation through leakage reduction, smart water meters, limited dependence on groundwater and monitoring of energy consumption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sensors in the supply system will measure water consumption, water levels and water flow rates on a real-time basis. The smart meters will provide consumers data to help them monitor their usage and reduce costs, and also allow remote monitoring and billing.

Unequal distribution of water at present

As per MC records, currently there is unequal distribution of water in the northern and southern sectors of the city. Residents of the northern sectors, including Sectors 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, draw 1,000 litres per capita per day (LPCD), whereas those living in Sectors 33, 34, 35, 36 and 49 draw 400 LPCD.

A household’s average consumption per day is 250 litres compared to 150 litres at the national level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON