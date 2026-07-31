Chandigarh MC to propose hike in waste management user-charges, fines in General House meet

Residents, commercial establishments and institutions in Chandigarh are set to pay higher Solid Waste Management (SWM) user charges, while violators could face substantially steeper penalties, as the municipal corporation is set to place the draft SWM Bylaws, 2026 before the General House for approval on Friday. The move follows Supreme Court directions making it mandatory for the Corporation to notify updated bylaws in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The MC already mandates an annual 5% increase in garbage collection user fees every financial year. (HT File)

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Compared to the existing 2022 notification, the draft proposes a significant increase in user charges and fines for improper garbage disposal/littering across almost all categories.

The MC already mandates an annual 5% increase in garbage collection user fees every financial year.

Residential user charges, which have already been rising annually, will go from ₹50 in 2022 to ₹100 for houses up to 2 marla, ₹100 to ₹200 for above 2 to 10 marla, ₹200 to ₹400 for above 10 marla to 1 kanal, ₹250 to ₹500 for above 1 to 2 kanal and ₹350 to ₹700 for houses above 2 kanal. Street vendors’ monthly user charge has also been proposed to increase from ₹50 to ₹100.

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According to the proposal, a central feature of the proposed bylaws is mandatory segregation of waste at source. Every waste generator will have to separate waste into four streams—wet or biodegradable waste, dry or recyclable waste, domestic hazardous waste and sanitary waste—before handing it over to authorised collectors. Bulk waste generators will be required to segregate horticulture waste and construction waste separately and process biodegradable waste on-site wherever required. The bylaws prescribe colour-coded bins and prohibit mixing of segregated waste at any stage of collection or transportation.

Door-to-door collection remains the cornerstone of the proposed system. While integrating informal waste collectors into the formal system, separate arrangements have been proposed for horticulture waste, vegetable markets, slaughterhouse waste, construction debris, bulky waste and domestic hazardous waste. Route plans, GPS-enabled tracking and mechanised collection have also been incorporated to improve efficiency and accountability.

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The bylaws lay down a complete chain for intermediate storage, transportation, processing and disposal. CCTV surveillance, GPS tracking, digital monitoring and information technology have been proposed to improve enforcement and transparency.

Bulk waste generators to be more accountable

According to the draft, bulk waste generators, including residential complexes, institutions, hotels, hospitals and commercial establishments will be required to register with the MC, establish systems for segregation, ensure scientific processing of biodegradable waste, maintain records, comply with extended bulk waste generator responsibility norms and pay user charges where applicable. The MC will also issue responsibility certificates and monitor compliance.

Scrap dealers to register

For commercial establishments, scrap dealers, waste traders and kabadiwalas, compulsory registration has been proposed. They will have to maintain hygienic premises, prevent littering, store recyclable material scientifically, ensure no burning of waste, allow inspections and maintain records. Unauthorised storage or handling of waste and disposal in public places will invite penalties.

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Residents’ responsibilities specified

The bylaws also spell out detailed responsibilities for occupiers, property owners, resident welfare associations, institutions and organisers of public events. Every individual will be responsible for preventing littering, ensuring segregation at source and handing over waste only to authorised collectors. Event organisers will have to make arrangements for waste collection and post-event cleaning, while textile waste generators have also been brought within the regulatory framework for separate collection and authorised disposal.

MC to re-auction 16 unipoles and 59 advertisement panels

The MC will also table the agenda for fresh e-auction of 16 unipoles and 59 advertisement panels located across the city after the earlier advertising contracts expired and the previous licence period ended. The agenda notes that the proposed auction is expected to generate substantial non-tax revenue for the MC through licence fees from successful bidders. The contract period for the new licences has been proposed as three years, with bidders required to comply with all applicable terms and conditions, including payment schedules, maintenance obligations, safety standards and advertising regulations.

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Agenda for e-auction of 39 electric vehicle charging stations

Another agenda includes the e-auction of LED advertisements at the city’s 39 electric vehicle charging stations. This proposal is based on a 50:50 revenue sharing model with the Chandigarh Society for Promotion of Renewable Energy and Science and Technology (CREST). A 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been signed between the MC and CREST, under which the lease rent from the charging stations will go entirely to the MC. The Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954, does not provide for a 50:50 revenue sharing. Permission has been sought from the House to implement this model, so that a tender can be issued after the approval of the chief administrator-cum-commissioner.