Chandigarh: Metro closer to reality as RITES submits inception report

After both Haryana and Punjab released its share for the Tricity Metro’s detailed project report (DPR), Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) on Tuesday submitted its inception report to the UT administration, taking the ambitious project a step closer to reality.

An inception report is a means of ensuring mutual understanding of the consultant’s plan of action and timeline for conducting the evaluation.

Pradhuman Singh, director, UT transport, said, “We have received the inception report and now RITES will give us a detailed presentation in couple of days as how they will go ahead with the alternative analysis report (AAR). Once the AAR is prepared, the DPR will follow.”

Last month, Punjab paid its share of ₹1.37 crore, while last week, Haryana government also released its share of ₹60 lakh.

The overall tentative cost of the Metro project is around ₹10,570 crore, of which 20% will be paid by the two states, 20% by the Centre and remaining 60% by the lending agency.

In July, the Chandigarh administration had decided that it would take on board all stakeholders – Haryana and Punjab – in preparation of the AAR and DPR for Metro Rail as per the guidelines of central government.

The 23-member Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), which met on July 18, had approved the Tricity Metro project and decided to extend the scope of the project for the first phase from 66 km to 77 km. The first phase will now start from Parol in New Chandigarh (Mohali) and end at Panchkula Extension in Sector 20.

In the first phase, which will be developed between 2027 and 2037, Metro has been proposed on three routes — Parol, Sarangpur, ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension (29 km); Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport (35 km); and from Grain Market Chowk, Sector 39, to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13 km).

In the second phase, which will be developed after 2037, Metro has been proposed on Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km). The tracks will mostly run overground.

It was decided that RITES will make the AAR and DPR for the project at an estimated cost of ₹6.54 crore. Both reports will be ready by March 2024.