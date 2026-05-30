Chandigarh: MHA appoints 15 HPS officers to IPS, promotion of two others hinges on pending cases

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has approved the promotion of 15 Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers to the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre.

The SC on January 13, 2026 ordered that the promotions or inductions to the Indian Police Service cadre from HPS shall be subject to the outcome of these proceedings. (HT File)

The HPS officer appointed to the IPS are Rajeev Deswal, Mukesh Kumar (select list 2020), Dharambir Singh, Baljinder Singh, Jaibir Singh (select list 2021), Dhyan Singh Poonia, Tahir Hussain and Rajesh Kumar (select list 2022), Ravinder Kumar (select list 2023), Narinder Singh, Vijay Singh, Siddharth Dhanda (select list 2024) Mamta Kharb, Karan Goel and Sandeep Kumar (select list 2025), according to a May 21 notification issued by MHA.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The appointments have been made in terms of Rule 9(1) of the Indian Police Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, read regulation 9 (1) of the IPS Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations.

Provisional inclusion of two HPS in select list

HPS officer, Sumer Singh who has been provisionally included in the 2020 select list by the UPSC will be considered for promotion subject to clearance of disciplinary proceedings against him. While Singh retired in August 2025 on attaining 58, he can still be considered for promotion since as per promotion regulations he did not attain the age of 54 on January 1, 2020, the year for which the select list was prepared.

A woman HPS officer Tanya Singh has also been provisionally included in the select list of 2025 and can be considered for promotion to IPS subject to clearance in the disciplinary proceedings and criminal proceedings pending against her and grant of integrity certificate by the state government.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said that provisional inclusion in the select list for appointment to the IPS by way of promotion, as per the central rules, meant that the two HPS officers can only be promoted to the IPS if exonerated or if the conditions leading to their provisional inclusion no longer subsisted. “Such officers can be included provisionally in the select list if otherwise found suitable. If exonerated their names can be made unconditional by the UPSC in the select list provided a proposal is received from the state government within the validity period of the select list. As per the regulations the select list shall remain in force till December 31, 2026. A select list is a roll of officers recommended for induction into IPS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that provisional inclusion in the select list for appointment to the IPS by way of promotion, as per the central rules, meant that the two HPS officers can only be promoted to the IPS if exonerated or if the conditions leading to their provisional inclusion no longer subsisted. “Such officers can be included provisionally in the select list if otherwise found suitable. If exonerated their names can be made unconditional by the UPSC in the select list provided a proposal is received from the state government within the validity period of the select list. As per the regulations the select list shall remain in force till December 31, 2026. A select list is a roll of officers recommended for induction into IPS. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Four retired HPS officers, Suresh Kumar, Virender Singh, Krishan Kumar and Raj Kumar Walia who were included in the select lists were not considered for promotion to IPS since they had attained the age of 54 on January 1 of the year for which the select list was prepared.

T20 World Cup winning cricketer’s petition on seniority issue pending before SC

The MHA order said that the six select lists from 2020 to 2025 will be subject to the outcome of the special leave petition filed by former cricketer Joginder Sharma in the Supreme Court on the issue of grant of seniority. The 2007 T20 World Cup winning bowler who was recruited as HPS under the sports quota in 2007 has petitioned the apex court challenging the September 2025 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court. The HC had ordered that consequential determination of seniority based on confirmation of sportspersons (petitioners) in the first set from the date of their satisfactory completion of training merits no interference. The second petition of the petitioners who have been granted the benefit of confirmation over and above the petitioners in the first petition therefore must succeed and is consequently allowed, the HC said. The SC on January 13, 2026 ordered that the promotions or inductions to the Indian Police Service cadre from HPS shall be subject to the outcome of these proceedings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}