Chandigarh: Minerva School lifts Subroto Cup, takes home 4-lakh prize money

Letguohao Kipgen emerged as the most valuable player for Minerva Public School, Mohali, which recently clinched 64th Subroto International Football U-15 Tournament played in the sub junior boys' category in New Delhi last week.

The school emerged victorious by a 6-0 over Vidyanchal International School, Muzaffarpur, (Bihar) and won ₹4 lakh as the prize-money. Letguohao scored two goals in the final and total four in the entire tournament and emerged as ‘player of the tournament’.

According to Ranjit Bajaj, director of the Minerva Football Academy, a total of 34 teams had to undergo age verification tests and 21 teams were eliminated from the tournament due to being overaged. “Minerva side played tremendously well and Letguohao was brilliant. He scored a total of four goals, made assists and played a key role in defence,” added Bajaj who lauded Letguohao and the entire Minerva team.

Letguohao has been with Minerva since 2021 and has been given a 100% scholarship by Minerva.

“We won three titles and one runner-up trophy while playing top level football in Europe. In the same age group, we won a trophy while playing the Subroto Cup in India. The team is in red-hot form and wants to build this form,” said Bajaj while referring to the Minerva team winning the World Youth Cup aka Gothia Cup (Sweden), the Dana Cup (Denmark), and the Norway Cup (Norway) and finishing runners-up in the Helsinki Cup.