Chandigarh: Mishap victim gives new lease of life to 3 by donating organs

A road accident victim lost the battle of his life on Friday but gave a new lease of life to three patients by donating his organs at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). Harpinder Singh, a 40-year-old resident of Noorpur Bedi in Anandpur Sahib was hit by a vehicle while he was riding two wheeler. After sustaining grievous head injury, Singh was admitted to PGIMER on Tuesday. Donor Harpinder Singh (HT File)

Despite sustained and advanced critical care, his neurological condition deteriorated. He was declared brainstem on Friday, in adherence to the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA). The case was registered as a medico-legal case.

Amid profound personal loss, Harpinder’s wife took the decision to donate his organs to save multiple lives. Both kidneys retrieved from the donor were transplanted at the hospital, offering renewed hope and life to patients suffering from end-stage renal disease. In addition, the lungs were allocated and transported to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, through a coordinated green corridor, reflecting seamless inter-state cooperation and the strength of India’s organ sharing network.

Expressing her emotions, Harpinder’s wife Neetu Kumari said, “Nothing can ever replace my husband, but knowing that parts of him will live on and give someone else a chance to breathe, to live, gives me strength. If his loss can save even one life, then his journey does not end here.”