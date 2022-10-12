Chandigarh: Morning rain washes out crafts mela, vendors rue damages

Strong resentment prevailed among vendors, as rain washed out the fifth day of the 12th National Craft Mela at Kalagram on Tuesday.

The vendors said they suffered heavy losses as there is no drainage system at the venue. Safaullah, who deals in carpets, said, “Due to the rain on Monday night, all my carpets got drenched and I have not even been able to open my shop due to accumulation of knee-length water.”

Another vendor, Abdul Hafeez, who deals in handmade women’s dresses, said, “All the dresses were damaged due to rain. We request the authorities to compensate us for losses.”

“Though the authorities tried to drain out the water, but it didn’t help. All my goods have been damaged,” added Danish Sofi, a vendor of Kashmiri Handicrafts.

Several vendors at the mela alleged that despite charging ₹18,000 for a stall and up to ₹60,000 for open spaces, the authorities have not provided adequate facilities. They rued that there is no separate place to sleep and they either have to stay in their stalls at night or to take a room on rent outside. They also alleged that electricity was provided only in the evening.

Sourab Arora, UT director of culture, said they are yet to receive any representation from the vendors.

On Tuesday evening, a tribute was paid to ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh, whose death anniversary was on Monday. Datta Prasad Ranade from Konkan (Maharashtra) doled out some ghazals immortalised by Singh on the occasion.

Mirza Honey from Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy, presented ‘Mirza’ and “Jaimal Fatta”, a Punjabi folktale.