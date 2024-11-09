Chandigarh MP Tewari chairs district-level advisory and monitoring committee meeting

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Friday held a meeting of the district level advisory and monitoring committee at the municipal corporation, Chandigarh. The discussion commenced with an overview of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), an initiative providing affordable housing for lower-income groups. (HT Photo)

The meeting was attended by officers and representatives to evaluate the progress and address challenges associated with various national schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and Affordable Rental Housing Schemes (ARHS).

Chairing the meeting, Tewari conducted a review of these schemes, each playing a vital role in improving the quality of life for Chandigarh’s citizens. A core focus was on developing a holistic rehabilitation policy for residents of rehabilitation colonies, addressing their housing needs and ensuring access to fundamental services and infrastructure. Tewari underscored the necessity for a comprehensive approach to uplift these communities, suggesting that such a policy must go beyond housing to encompass health, education, and skill development—promoting self-reliance and long-term stability.

The discussion commenced with an overview of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), an initiative providing affordable housing for lower-income groups. Officials discussed the need to expedite housing projects, streamline processes and enhance accessibility for eligible citizens.

Tewari encouraged the MC to prioritise and overcome obstacles to accelerate the delivery of these housing units, ensuring that those in need receive prompt assistance.

Addressing sanitation and cleanliness efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the committee reflected on the progress in public hygiene, solid waste management and sanitation infrastructure improvements.

Tewari commended the corporation’s efforts thus far, while advocating for innovative approaches to waste processing and public awareness campaigns to foster a culture of cleanliness. Enhanced sanitation facilities, particularly in underserved areas, were highlighted as essential for maintaining Chandigarh’s standards of public health and cleanliness.

Turning to the Affordable Rental Housing Schemes (ARHS), the discussion highlighted the significance of providing safe, affordable housing for migrant and low-income families. The MP emphasised the role of affordable rental housing in securing economic stability for these groups, suggesting that ARHS can be a cornerstone in making Chandigarh inclusive for all, including those who contribute to its vibrant workforce.

Tewari stressed the importance of regular evaluations to identify potential challenges early and ensure that Chandigarh’s residents benefit from timely and effective public services.