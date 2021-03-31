Chandigarh municipal corporation to hire 172 new staff

The municipal corporation is all set to hire 172 employees for various departments from April 8, which will be its first recruitment drive in more than a decade.

The last MC recruitment took place in 2010 for posts of sub-divisional engineers (SDE), junior engineers (JE) and firemen. For other posts like clerks, the civic body last recruited in 2004.

The MC fire department, which is facing acute staff shortage for sometime now, will have the largest share in the new recruitments.

As many as 81 firemen and one station fire officer will be hired. The corporation will also recruit a total of 41 clerks, two SDEs , four JEs , sub-inspectors (enforcement department), law officers, draftsmen, drivers and data entry operators, among others.

It will start the recruitment process for Group A, B and C posts from April 8.

The last date for submission of application forms is May 3 and for depositing fees, it is May 5. The application will only be accepted online. Panjab University will hold the exams and declare the results.

The civic body has prepared terms and conditions for all posts, including reservation criteria, age and educational qualification.

All MC departments are facing acute staff shortage. Overall, there are 12,168 sanctioned posts, which include permanent, outsourced and contract employees.

Of these, 8,719 are filled and 3,449 are vacant. While there are few vacant posts in the other categories, more than 55% permanent posts are vacant.

Of the 5,670 permanent posts in the civic body, 2,542 are filled and while 3,128 are vacant.

The worst hit is the medical officer of health (MOH)department. Against the 2,174 permanent sanctioned posts, 1,240 are lying vacant and 934 are filled.

In the fire department, against the 600 permanent sanctioned posts, only 215 are filled.

As many as 283 posts of firemen are lying vacant against the sanctioned 358. In the public health, sanctioned posts are 1,305, of which 796 are vacant.