Chandigarh: Murals, glow signages add aesthetics to toilets in city

In an effort to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city’s public conveniences, MC has embarked on a transformative initiative under the #CleanToiletsCampaign. The campaign aims to promote cleanliness, proper sanitation, and celebrate the rich heritage of the city by adorning public restrooms with murals.

Murals put up outside the wall of a public convenience building in Chandigarh. (HT)

Commissioner Anindita Mitra shared, “We believe that the city’s public conveniences should reflect the beauty and cultural heritage of our city. By adorning public restrooms with mesmerising murals and incorporating glow signages, we are not only enhancing the visual appeal but also creating a positive and inviting environment for users. It is our holistic approach to urban public toilets.”

Chandigarh, renowned for its architectural marvels and urban planning, is now taking a step further to beautify its public spaces. The transformative initiative seeks to strike a harmonious blend between functionality and art, elevating ordinary restrooms into captivating spaces that showcase the city’s cultural heritage.

“The murals, beautifully capture the essence of Chandigarh’s rich heritage and architecture. Each artwork reflects the vibrant landmarks and spirit of the city, creating a visual narrative that resonates with residents and visitors alike. With the recent addition of glow signages, we aim to boost visibility and ensure that these captivating spaces are easily accessible to everyone.” Mitra added.

Through the #CleanToiletsCampaign, MC endeavors to encourage cleanliness and proper sanitation practices while fostering a sense of pride in our city’s cultural heritage.

Mita appealed citizens to be an integral part of the #CleanToiletsCampaign by maintaining cleanliness and proper hygiene in public restrooms. “Let us come together to preserve our cultural heritage, promote sanitation, and create a city that we can all be proud of,” she said.