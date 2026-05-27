Chandigarh: Need to curb reliance on private vehicles, says Saini

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said there was a need to reduce dependence on private vehicles to curb petrol and diesel consumption and expand bus connectivity across villages and cities. CM told transport department to prepare plan to ensure seamless bus connectivity across Haryana. (HT File)

Chairing a high-level review of the Transport department’s five-year roadmap and action plan under Haryana Vision-2047 the chief minister said the government envisions a transport network where no village remains deprived of bus services within the next one year.

Saini called for expanding public transport services directing the Transport department to prepare a revised and future-ready route plan to ensure seamless bus connectivity to every village and urban area in Haryana.

Reviewing future transport requirements, emerging technologies and infrastructure plans, he emphasised that efficient management and strategic planning can significantly enhance public transport accessibility.

He said that while the population in nearly 6,500 villages and urban areas of Haryana has increased substantially over the years, the expansion of public transport services has not kept pace with growing demand.

The CM said cluster-based transport connectivity should be developed by linking nearby villages through circular bus routes.

Saini said that local bus services within cities have declined considerably over time despite rapid urban expansion and intra-city public transport should be strengthened. As a result, workers commuting to industrial hubs located on city outskirts are increasingly dependent on private vehicles, he said.

Special bus services should also be introduced for industrial workers in cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat. In addition, mini buses should be operated to improve connectivity between metro stations and bus stands, Saini said. The chief minister said that all buses in Haryana will be integrated with a real-time tracking system enabling passengers to monitor bus locations and arrival timings through a mobile application. He said every bus would display live location data immediately after leaving the depot. To further strengthen passenger safety, particularly for women, he directed officers to install CCTV cameras in buses linked to a central control room and equip buses with panic buttons for emergency situations.

He said that 10 new electric bus stands would be developed within the next year. Charging points would be installed at designated bus bays.