Chandigarh: Nepalese man eyeing trip to Canada cheated of 3.5 lakh

A Nepalese man hoping to travel to Canada was duped of ₹3.5 lakh by a man posing as a travel agent.

The victim, Gagan Bahadur Sahi, 29, who works for a private firm in Gurugram, told the police that he came in contact with the agent, who identified himself as Vijay Kumar, through a woman he met on Facebook.

He became friends with the woman, Rahni KC, around two months ago and they had been in touch through WhatsApp.

Gagan said the woman had claimed that she was in Canada and could also arrange a visa for his trip.

On January 17, she shared travel agent Vijay’s phone number with him and asked him to visit Chandigarh with ₹3.5 lakh and passport.

Police said Gagan reached the Sector 17 bus stand on February 10 and met Vijay there. Vijay collected the money and passport, and assured Gagan that he will get the visa within a day or two. Therefore, the latter checked into a hotel in Sector 22 to wait for an update, but thereon, Vijay’s phone remained switched off.

Realising the fraud, Gagan filed a police complaint and a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 17 police station.