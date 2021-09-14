Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: New UT home secretary joins office
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: New UT home secretary joins office

Home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav on his first day in office said efforts will be made to make the Chandigarh administration citizen-centric
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Nitin Kumar Yadav (above), a 2000-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, replaced former UT home secretary Arun Kumar Gupta, whose deputation ended in May. (HT Photo)

Building up specialisation in police force to improve both law and order function and investigation capacities will be the top priority for new Chandigarh home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, who joined office on Monday.

A 2000-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, Yadav replaced Arun Kumar Gupta, who was relieved on August 31 after completion of his inter-cadre deputation.

“Recruitment has to be pushed through. If we don’t have requisite number of people to man the forces, the efficiency will get affected. The division of work between law and order and investigation would require specialisation and adequate manpower,” said Yadav.

Yadav on his first day in office also directed the director, prosecution, to make a robust mechanism for monitoring all the cases and quality of investigation being done.

While announcing training workshops for police officials, he said, “The culprits should not go scot free because of faulty investigation. Our approach is quite clear, but it has to be streamlined and expedited.”

RELATED STORIES

On the traffic problems in the city, Yadav said, “Resolution of traffic issues through involvement of both police and transport departments will be undertaken comprehensively.”

Involving the citizens also will be done on priority basis, he said, adding, “Our effort will be to make the administration citizen-centric. We will expedite the projects already in the pipeline. New projects will be brought up here keeping in mind the heritage and character of the city.”

The three-year deputation period of Gupta, a Haryana cadre IAS officer of the 1992 batch, had ended in May, but due to surge in Covid cases, the UT administration had sought extension in his service for three months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Malerkotla man helps Pakistani spy have access to army WhatsApp groups, held

Placement camp in Ludhiana: 1,409 get jobs

Chandigarh: Absent staff, violation of Covid norms found at govt hospitals

Ludhiana: Govt schools struggle to accommodate students during mid-term exams
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP