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Chandigarh: NIA court rejects bail plea in Ludhiana court blast case

According to the NIA, an explosion took place inside the bathroom near court 14 on the second floor of the Ludhiana district court complex on December 23, 2021

Published on: May 13, 2026 08:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A special national investigation agency (NIA) court in Mohali on Monday has dismissed the bail application of Surmukh Singh alias Sammu alias Nika Baba, an accused in the 2021 Ludhiana district court complex blast case that killed one person and injured five others.

The agency alleged that Surmukh Singh, a resident of Amritsar district, worked with Pakistan-based smugglers and terror handlers to facilitate the blast. (HT File)

The court of special judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa held that the material collected during investigation established a prima facie case against the accused under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), barring his release on bail under Section 43D(5) of the Act.

According to the NIA, an explosion took place inside the bathroom near court 14 on the second floor of the Ludhiana district court complex on December 23, 2021. The blast killed Gagandeep Singh alias Gagi, a dismissed head constable of Punjab Police, who investigators identified as the person carrying the improvised explosive device (IED). Five others sustained injuries and court property was damaged.

The agency alleged that Surmukh Singh, a resident of Amritsar district, worked with Pakistan-based smugglers and terror handlers to facilitate the blast. The prosecution told the court that co-accused Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia and Pakistan-based operatives, including Zulfikar alias Pehalwan and Lakhbir Singh Brar alias Rode, conspired to carry out a terror incident in Punjab.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: NIA court rejects bail plea in Ludhiana court blast case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: NIA court rejects bail plea in Ludhiana court blast case
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