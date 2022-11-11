Chandigarh | Now, persons with disability can travel free of cost in CTU buses

Now, persons with disabilities can travel free of cost in Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses running within the tricity.

This was announced by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

As per a notification issued by the UT on Thursday, the facility is available for persons with visual and hearing impairment, those suffering from HIV Aids, mental disabilities, children suffering from thalassaemia and their attendant.

They can travel free of cost in both AC and non-AC buses after showing an identity (ID) card issued by the competent authority in Chandigarh or UDID card holders.