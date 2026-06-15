Chandigarh: Oath-taking ceremony gives way to husband’s cremation

After her recent election win from Dalgaon panchayat in Himachal’s Rohru, Ina Machhrate, wife of Janki Das, was supposed to take oath as the pradhan (president) of the village body on Monday.In a twist of fate, she now has to cremate her husband instead.

Deceased Janki Das and his wife Ina Machhrate (HT File)

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At the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Ina, along with other family members, was too distraught to speak. Janki had returned to Rohru to cast his vote for his wife. He remained there till June 4, before heading back to Chandigarh. After his postmortem on Sunday, his body will be taken to Rohru for his cremation on Monday.

Shifted to Chandigarh 2 decades ago

Janki’s younger brother, Darahan Das, said the deceased had moved to Chandigarh around 20 years ago. They hail from a humble agricultural family in Rohru and grow apples for a living. Janki first stayed in Mullanpur and Nayagaon before shifting to Dhanas. His son is a student of Chandigarh University, Gharuan. He had been working at the chemist shop for about a year. They were four siblings — two brothers and two sisters. His another elder sister has passed away.

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{{^usCountry}} A gangster, apparently Goldy Dhillon, claimed responsibility for the murder. A relative of Janki, Aneesh Kumar, said the family had nothing to do with any gang-related activity. The family said it could be a mistaken-identity case. The police are yet to confirm the same. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A gangster, apparently Goldy Dhillon, claimed responsibility for the murder. A relative of Janki, Aneesh Kumar, said the family had nothing to do with any gang-related activity. The family said it could be a mistaken-identity case. The police are yet to confirm the same. {{/usCountry}}

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Another relative, Layak Ram, said the video of the crime was very disturbing for the family. They urged the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Got no threat, says owner

The owner of the chemist shop, Rajiv Kumar, was also present at the mortuary. He said he was present inside the shop during the crime. Another partner of the shop was standing beside Janki when the shots were fired. “Other chemist outlets in the Sector 11 market have received threats from gangsters in the past, but we didn’t get any such threat. We opened our shop a year ago. The crime left the other staff members shaken,” he added.

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