Chandigarh: On cards, plastic waste disposal bylaws for city

Apart from the amendment in existing dog bylaws, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is also working on preparing bylaws for disposal of plastic waste in the city, officials said on Thursday. The initial proposal was discussed in the state-level advisory committee held under the chairmanship of home secretary Nitin Yadav on Thursday. If the clauses are decided, the proposal can be tabled in the next meeting of the MC House.

The bylaws will include types of plastic waste generated in the city and how it can be disposed of. (ht file)

The bylaws will include types of plastic waste generated in the city and how it can be disposed of, said an official.

The UT administration has already banned single-use plastic in the city, but still other kinds of plastic waste are being generated. The administration has also prohibited wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards and cigarette packets, and plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns thick in addition to other items already banned in the city.

The other agendas likely to be tabled in the House during the meeting scheduled for October 17 include revision of monthly rents of Verka/Vita booths, approval for installation of EV charging stations in MC parking lots, auction of shops situated under Sector 17-22 subway, procurement of 2,051 bins for market areas, recovery of outstanding dues from taxi stands, GIS-based mechanised and manual sweeping in Manimajra and 13 erstwhile villages.

