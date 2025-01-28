Chandigarh: One held for snatching, accomplice on the run

An auto driver lost his camera to two men in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, on Sunday night. While one of the accused has been arrested, his aid is still on the run. According to the victim’s statement, he was eating dinner in his auto which was parked near the Mandi Ground in Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, when two men on separate Honda Activas approached him around 9.15 pm. One, identified as Nirbhay, entered the auto and initiated a conversation, while the other, Ashish Pandey, stood outside. (HT Photo)

The victim, Sumit Kumar, an 18-year-old auto driver residing as a tenant in Hallomajra, reported the incident. According to his statement, he was eating dinner in his auto which was parked near the Mandi Ground in Ram Darbar when two men on separate Honda Activas approached him around 9.15 pm. One, identified as Nirbhay, entered the auto and initiated a conversation, while the other, Ashish Pandey, stood outside.

The boys initially asked Kumar to capture their photos using his Sony camera. As he obliged, Nirbhay allegedly snatched the camera after slapping him and handed it to Pandey, who fled on his scooter. Nirbhay then pushed Kumar beforeescaping on his scooter as well.

Kumar immediately alerted a nearby PCR vehicle. The police, along with Kumar, then pursued the accused and managed to apprehend Pandey. The stolen camera was recovered from the trunk of his Activa. Nirbhay, however, still remains at large.

A case has been registered under Sections 304(2) (snatching), 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 317(2) (stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused at the Sector 31 police station, and further investigations are underway to trace Nirbhay.