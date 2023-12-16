Chandigarh court stays arrest of investor alleging threat from Kirron Kher

A local court on Friday stayed the arrest of city-based investor Chaittnya Aggarwal till December 18, when the case is listed next. The court also directed him to join police investigation.

A Chandigarh court stayed the arrest of the investor till December 18. (HT FIle)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the last hearing on Thursday, the court had issued a notice to local member of Parliament MP Kirron Kher, her aide Sahdev Salaria and Chandigarh Police following a plea by Aggarwal, seeking blanket anticipatory bail “in apprehension of false implication by the duo to exact revenge”.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Chaittnya Aggarwal, 43, a Manimajra-based businessman, has already been provided protection for one week by the high court. Kher has reportedly filed a police complaint against Aggarwal, accusing him of forgery and cheating.

On Friday, the public prosecutor contended that no FIR had been registered till date and the applicant was only being requested to join the inquiry. Kher and Salaria’s counsel argued that the high handedness of the applicant was clear from the fact that he had even violated the order passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Aggarwal’s counsel shared that in case he joined the inquiry, an FIR under some cognisable offence will be lodged against him, and he will be arrested there and then.

After hearing contentions from both sides, the court observed, “This court does not want to comment anything on the merits of the present case. However, the applicant/accused is directed to join the investigation with the investigating officer of the case, SI Dalip Singh, police station Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Friday itself.”

The court also directed Aggarwal to cooperate with the investigation/inquiry and report to the investigating officer/inquiring officer as and when required.

“The case is now listed for December 18 for submission of the status report and for remaining arguments on the anticipatory bail application. Meanwhile, the arrest of the applicant/accused shall remain stayed,” the court said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later in the day, Aggarwal joined police investigations and his statements were recorded at the Sector 26 police station.

“As per court order, I joined investigations and will cooperate with police in the case. I have notified the SSP about threat to me and my family,” said Aggarwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON