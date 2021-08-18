Chandigarh: Owner drives off in impounded vehicle, booked

The police have booked a Peermuchalla man for stealing his own vehicle that was impounded after he was caught for traffic violations.

Accused Abhishek Jindal is yet to be arrested, but the police were able to impound the vehicle again.

On August 16, the Chandigarh Police had set up a naka at Kalagram light-point when an Etios car was impounded. Police said that the car bearing Haryana number was being driven on the wrong side. When Jindal was unable to produce documents, the vehicle was impounded and parked near the Bitta petrol pump near the light-point.

Abhishek was assured once he paid the fine at Sector-29 traffic police lines, the vehicle would be released. Abhishek had later informed the naka in-charge that he was told by the Sector-29 staff that the fine would be paid at the district court in Sector 43.

Around two hours later, Abhishek returned with a duplicate key and drove off with the vehicle while the traffic police staff was busy checking other vehicles.

A case was registered. Later in the night, the team from Manimajra police station managed to recover the impounded vehicle, but the accused is yet to be arrested.