Chandigarh: Owners of 29 immigration firms booked for skipping registration

Police have booked the owners of 29 immigration and consultancy companies in Sector 34 for operating without mandatory registration.

According to police, the firms were found running without registration during physical verification, a violation of the district magistrate’s orders.

All violators were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

To keep a check on the activities of immigration, emigration and student visa companies, the UT administration had made it mandatory for such firms to provide their complete antecedents in writing to the police.

Police sources said since a licence for student visa consultancy was not required, the firms also start providing immigration and emigration consultancy. They invite customers through advertisements in leading newspapers and close their offices after duping innocent people.

Therefore, owners of such companies were directed to provide complete antecedents in writing to the police at the Public Window or Police Headquarters within seven days of starting their business in the city.

“Complaints of frauds by immigrations firms have been pouring in. We have started a physical verification drive to keep a check on their activities,” said Shruti Arora, assistant superintendent of police (ASP, South), Chandigarh.