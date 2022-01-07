Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Owners of 29 immigration firms booked for skipping registration
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Owners of 29 immigration firms booked for skipping registration

According to Chandigarh Police, the immigration firms were found running without registration during physical verification, a violation of the district magistrate’s orders
All 29 immigration firm owners were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
All 29 immigration firm owners were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 01:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have booked the owners of 29 immigration and consultancy companies in Sector 34 for operating without mandatory registration.

According to police, the firms were found running without registration during physical verification, a violation of the district magistrate’s orders.

All violators were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

To keep a check on the activities of immigration, emigration and student visa companies, the UT administration had made it mandatory for such firms to provide their complete antecedents in writing to the police.

Police sources said since a licence for student visa consultancy was not required, the firms also start providing immigration and emigration consultancy. They invite customers through advertisements in leading newspapers and close their offices after duping innocent people.

Therefore, owners of such companies were directed to provide complete antecedents in writing to the police at the Public Window or Police Headquarters within seven days of starting their business in the city.

“Complaints of frauds by immigrations firms have been pouring in. We have started a physical verification drive to keep a check on their activities,” said Shruti Arora, assistant superintendent of police (ASP, South), Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out