Chandigarh: Panel calls for impact assessment before densification push

The screening committee constituted to examine proposed amendments to Chandigarh’s Master Plan has recommended a multi-dimensional impact assessment before allowing further infrastructure augmentation in the city.

Under the proposed changes, higher floor area ratio (FAR), a minimum four-storey height for new group housing projects and relaxed development norms are being considered for areas such as Phase-3 sectors. (HT File)

The assessments, including seismic and disaster risk, traffic movement, infrastructure and utility capacity, environmental implications, urban design compatibility, parking and mobility requirements, and heritage considerations, are aimed at ensuring that the proposed changes do not compromise the city’s planned character, carrying capacity or resilience.

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The panel was set up after the administration received objections from residents on the draft master plan amendment, which had proposed greater land utilisation through vertical growth and densification in selected areas while keeping the heritage sectors of Phase-1 (Sectors 1 to 30) protected. City-based architects had raised concerns over infrastructure stress, including water supply, power, sewerage and storm-water, in the event of densification. The need to appoint a panel was felt even more when it was found that there was no technical basis for the amendments introduced in the Master Plan-2031.

The proposed changes

Under the proposed changes, higher floor area ratio (FAR), a minimum four-storey height for new group housing projects and relaxed development norms are being considered for areas such as Phase-3 sectors (beyond Sector 47), industrial areas and peripheral pockets.

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The panel called for traffic impact studies, including congestion hotspots, road carrying capacity, public transport requirements, pedestrian movement and future mobility needs, in the backdrop of experts highlighting that the city’s original road hierarchy was designed for a lower population and vehicle ownership levels.

Prepared nearly a decade ago, the Master Plan-2031 had flagged that the city’s transport system was already nearing saturation. Even then, traffic data showed the system under strain. Madhya Marg had a volume-to-capacity (V/C) ratio of 1.2 and Udyog Path stood at 1.1. Both figures exceeded their designed carrying capacity, a signal that demand had outpaced infrastructure.

Infra & utility capacity

The committee has recommended a detailed assessment of existing infrastructure capacity, including water supply, sewerage, electricity distribution, stormwater drainage and other civic utilities. The study will determine whether current systems can support additional development or require augmentation.

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The concern is underscored by recent events, when inadequate drainage capacity, solid waste blocking road gullies, and the overflowing N-choe led to widespread flooding across the city following 72.4 mm of rainfall in just two hours. Notably, the drainage system, originally designed in the 1950s when the city was established, has seen little upgrade since.

Seismic and disaster resilience

The committee has recommended a detailed seismic risk assessment, given Chandigarh’s location in a region vulnerable to earthquakes. This would include assessment of building vulnerability, structural safety standards, emergency response preparedness and disaster management infrastructure. The panel has also suggested evaluation of flood vulnerability, drainage capacity and climate-related risks.

Environmental assessment

The proposed amendments will also require a review of the implications on green spaces, ecological balance, groundwater recharge and overall sustainability. The committee has recommended studying the impact of increased construction activity on air quality, natural drainage patterns and the city’s green cover.

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Urban design & heritage review

Given Chandigarh’s status as a planned city designed by architect Le Corbusier, the committee has stressed the importance of preserving its urban design principles.

A heritage impact appraisal has been recommended to examine whether proposed changes could affect the city’s architectural character, Capitol Complex, open spaces and sector planning.