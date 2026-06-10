Chandigarh: Panjab University VC assures MP Kang of Punjabi signboards

Panjab University vice-chancellor Renu Vig has written to Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang, assuring him that Punjabi signage plates have been ordered on the GeM portal and will be installed at the earliest--a response that comes after weeks of protests and political pressure over the university’s decision to roll out new signboards that featured Hindi, English and Braille but left out Gurmukhi script entirely. The signboards in question were installed during accessibility upgrades at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and other key buildings across campus. (HT File)

The controversy had escalated after members of student organisation SATH blackened several newly installed signboards across campus in protest. Kang then wrote to Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, calling the omission a “painful erasure” of Punjabi from an institution intrinsically linked to Punjab’s identity. As a former president of the Panjab University Students’ Council and former Senate member, Kang said the exclusion was “not merely an administrative lapse” but an affront to the linguistic and cultural identity of Punjab.

The signboards in question were installed during accessibility upgrades at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and other key buildings across campus. In her reply, Vig said the construction office had initiated procurement and the order had been placed on the GeM portal.

Kang had demanded immediate inclusion of Gurmukhi on all existing and new signboards, a clear policy to prevent such omissions in future, and dialogue with students and alumni to restore harmony on campus.