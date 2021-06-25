Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh parking contractors seek waiver of licence fee from MC
chandigarh news

Chandigarh parking contractors seek waiver of licence fee from MC

Earlier this month, the MC had served notices to two parking contractors, who manage 89 parking lots in the city, after the latter failed to pay the licence fee for April and May
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:48 AM IST
The civic body may consider their plea in the general housing meeting. (Representational photo)

After getting a notice from the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) for recovery of unpaid dues of past two months, parking contractors in the city have sought exemption from the same, citing the losses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the MC had served notices to two parking contractors after the latter failed to pay the licence fee for April and May.

MC additional commissioner SK Jain said, “The contractors have not paid the outstanding amount to the MC and instead sought exemption from clearing the dues on account of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.”

There are two paid parking contractors who manage 89 parking lots in the city.

Vikas Pandey, manager of zone 2 parking lots, said, “We are still cross-checking with the MC what amount is pending. For one month, due to the lockdown restrictions, the parking lots remained vacant. In addition to the markets, tourist areas like Sukhna Lake also remained shut. We have requested the MC for exemption for the period.”

The civic body may consider their plea. “We have not made any proposal for exemptions so far. We are seeking more information and detailed documents on the issue. The contractors have sought full waiver, but we are analysing how much is justified, if any. The final call on the issue will be taken by the MC general house,” said Jain.

Relief plea not for the first time

The MC had auctioned both the paid parking zones for over 10 crore annually. But so far, the contractors have been given either partial or complete exemption from payment of dues in the past one year.

In 2020, in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown, the civic body waived off licence fee for April and May. Thereafter, contractors were allowed to deposit 35% to 45% of the fee for June 1 to August 31.

In its October 2020 general house meet, the civic body had decided not to give any further waiver from September. The members had contended that financial activity in the city had picked up and markets and offices had been allowed to open.

However, after the contractors threatened to withdraw their services, the MC allowed a partial waiver of the licence fee — ranging from 45% to 65% — for September, October and November. It had decided to charge the full fee from December onwards.

